Unvaccinated take valuable resources -- John Danielson

The letter to the editor in Sunday's State Journal "Vaccine mandates don't make sense" questioned the importance of vaccine mandates. The letter mentions that "COVID-19 vaccines don't always prevent infection or the spread of the virus."

Vaccine mandates don't make sense -- John Voss The Jan. 24 letter to the editor "We have lost sight of common good" got me wondering.

The letter doesn't mention, however, that most people hospitalized with COVID complications are unvaccinated, taking resources from those with other illnesses. That raises the level of vaccines from a personal decision to a public health issue and the need for vaccine mandates. Experts say that if the vast majority of eligible people were fully vaccinated and boosted, we would achieve something like herd immunity and greatly reduce the chances of a new variant taking hold, a variant that the vaccines may be less effective against.

The U.S. recently surpassed the grim milestone of 900,000 deaths from COVID, and it has more COVID deaths per capita than all the other large, high-income countries. What a sad commentary on our nation.

The letter ends with this cautionary message: "I live my life in a 'stay on guard' position every day." With all the misinformation out there, that's good advice for all of us.

John Danielson, Madison