Unvaccinated keep others from care -- Paul Smith

My wife has a friend whose daughter has been suffering with agonizingly severe gastrointestinal issues. With UW Hospital at 100% capacity, this poor girl is now on opioids and going back and forth to the emergency room -- there is no room for her at the hospital. Her prognosis is very poor.
The stark truth is that it's a zero-sum game: The unvaccinated are eight times more likely to be hospitalized than the vaccinated. They are taking up beds and thereby preventing patients such as this girl from getting the care they need. That the unvaccinated choose to buy into a relentless campaign of disinformation serving only a singularly sociopathic interest is unconscionable. But this is not made clear enough.
We need stories showing the concrete wage of ignorance -- innocents losing their lives for a mass and poisonous delusion.
I have a friend who is also one of the lead nurses of my medical team. I treasure her expertise and her friendship, and I know the palpable toll this pandemic has taken on her and her colleagues. It's the suffering taking place for the most part in silence.