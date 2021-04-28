Unvaccinated folks affect everyone -- Jeff Shulman

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, asks “What do you care” if your neighbor is vaccinated or not?
What do I care if my neighbor wears a seat belt while driving? Yet we have laws that require it.
It is all about the indirect impact on me. What if my neighbor is taking up a hospital bed that I can’t use in an emergency for me? What if I can’t buy something or go out because my neighbor works for some place I shop and sickens all the workers at an establishment I frequent? What if I have to pay more for insurance and other costs because money is being spent on a person who could have simply gotten a free vaccine?
It is all about doing what is best as a society as a whole, not just yourself. If you don’t want to get vaccinated, and if you guarantee you will never go out and interact with any other person, then by all means stay unvaccinated.
Jeff Shulman, Oregon