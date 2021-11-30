Unvaccinated are a medical burden -- Marshall Onellion

Our neighboring state of Michigan is barely able to provide medical care for its surge of COVID patients. I see us having a similar problem in two months.
I see all of us suffering as needed surgeries and other medical care are postponed due to COVID-19.
And who is now winding up in the hospital? It's the vast majority are those who choose to remain unvaccinated.
I propose a solution: If a person is not vaccinated, they receive no COVID medical care. By making this change, those of us who need surgeries or other specialized care can receive the care we need.
The unvaccinated? It's their choice, so they should reap the consequences.
Marshall Onellion, Stoughton