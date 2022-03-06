Unselfish acts got us through COVID -- Bert Schaetz

As the mask mandate finally ends and a hint of normalcy enters our purview, everyone who made extraordinary efforts to get us through this unprecedented time deserves a thank you.

A special thanks to the health care workers who battled on the frontlines since the beginning. And to the researchers, public health officials and community leaders whose only goal was to mitigate the tragedies and keep us all as safe as possible. And thank you to all the workers who braved the uncertainty and continued to do the jobs that made life bearable for the rest of us.

Thanks is also deserved for all of the brave men, women and children who jumped in line to get vaccinated. None of you knew the extent of the risk, but you took the jab anyway to protect yourselves, your families and your communities. You put the greater good ahead of the potential risk to the individual.

To those who instead moronically denied the facts, cried like petulant children about the minor inconveniences of public safety measures, fought against mask, testing and vaccine mandates, and willfully prolonged the pandemic -- thank you for showing the rest of us who you really are: self-serving people who put partisan politics ahead of truth, science and reality. At least now we know the wall of stupidity that will oppose the next public health disaster.

Bert Schaetz, Madison