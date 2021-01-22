 Skip to main content
Unneeded stimulus could be donated -- Bill and Carol Gillen
No question the scourge of COVID-19 has meant genuinely tough times for many people.

But it’s also true that a considerable number of us are relatively unscathed by it, at least in a financial sense. Be that as it may, $1,200 recently appeared in our checking account as part of the federal “stimulus” program. At the same time, people just blocks from us live on the street. Something is seriously wrong with that picture. 

That image prompted us to redirect the stimulus money to Porchlight for its eviction prevention program. Of course, many other nonprofits in the Madison area could make good use of diverted stimulus money, too.

Bill and Carol Gillen, Madison

