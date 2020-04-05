Unnecessary trips will prolong crisis -- Candace Diaz

If not catching the virus isn't a good enough reason for you to stay home, consider this: The longer everyone keeps going out shopping (when it isn't really necessary), the longer it will take to stop the virus from spreading -- and the longer it will take for those of us who are now unemployed to start working.

Please consider this as you take your entire family to Menards (Yes, I saw an entire families browsing the aisles at the Sun Prairie Menards) for your "essential" shopping trip. Millions of people will be struggling to eat and pay their rent. Consider them as you head out for your shopping trips. It could be you soon. Please stop and consider how long this will take to go away if you continue to go out.

You could have the virus and be spreading it without knowing, and some people out there have no symptoms and could be standing next to you in line at the store. Please consider what is essential and send one family member out -- don't make it a family affair.

Please, people -- consider the unemployed.

Candace Diaz, Madison