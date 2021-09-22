Unlike Trump, Clinton actually conceded when she lost -- Michael R. Anderson

Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, recently organized an informational session on how Wisconsin’s elections work. After the nonstop misinformation about the 2020 election, she says she has had enough, according to a recent State Journal article.
Having experience with elections when she served as the clerk in Chippewa County, Bernier is in a good position to assure people that Wisconsin has a good system of checks and balances in place to limit the likelihood of fraud.
Where I disagree with Bernier is her contention that Democrats shouldn’t “be so appalled that Republicans are believing the election was stolen when in fact that is what the Democrats pounded away at for four solid years under the Trump administration.”
She didn’t note that Hillary Clinton conceded defeat in a timely manner. Donald Trump, of course, refused to concede even though he clearly lost a carefully run, highly monitored election. After her defeat, Hillary Clinton did not travel the country lying about the election results. She did not file more than 60 lawsuits demanding that state election results be overturned. Nor did she call states where she lost and beg them to find more votes for her. And finally, states with Democratic legislatures did not rush to change their election laws to favor their party.