I've been following the coverage of the violence between Israel and Palestine and couldn't help but notice how all the stories seem worded in support of Palestine.

A headline may shout something about Israelis killing Palestinians and then at the end of the story it mentions that the Israeli police were conducting a raid on terrorists responsible for gunning down civilians. If Hamas targets and kills civilians and the Israelis respond by going after terrorists, then it gets written off as equal violence. These are not equal acts.

Israel would love to live in peace. Palestine would love Israel to be wiped off the face of the earth. Our administration fails to give Israel the support it needs and deserves. If Palestine would lay down its guns, we would have peace. If Israel would lay down its guns, it would cease to exist.

The next time you read about violence a world away, make sure you get the true story. This is not the NFL, where retaliation always gets a flag.

Zach Thennes, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection