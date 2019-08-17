President Franklin Delano Roosevelt famously uttered the phrase, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” His reference was to fear often leading people or nations to illogical conclusions and illogical acts.
Today we have a president whose daily messages involve fear.
Within the White House it would seem that Donald Trump has effectively engendered fear among staff of offending him. The number of staff firings has probably set a record for any term by any previous president.
Then, of course, there is the fear of anyone who is not white and of course immigrants in general. This probably relates to his support among those I would label “ultra-right.”
This also seems to direct his refusal to consider limits on privately owned weapons, which brings with it the support of the National Rifle Association whose votes and money certainly came in handy during the election.
He also denies the science of global warming, and has initiated a trade war he claims will "make America great again.”
Financial markets have become unstable during his trade wars, which seems to contradict is his stated goal to make us great again.
Russell Pope, Madison