Unlike cops, bad teachers don't kill -- Lisa Kass

Oh what a tangled web we weave, Marc Thiessen. His Sunday column, "Fix union bargaining to purge bad officers" mentions that now is the time to strip the police unions of collective bargaining rights.

Since Thiessen helped write the book with former Gov. Scott Walker on reforming collective bargaining, I find it interesting that the police unions were exempt from Act 10. The reason was to prevent police strikes in the wake of the massive, peaceful protests against Act 10. Stripping teachers’ unions of collective bargaining rights was suppose to help purge bad teachers.

Is he seriously comparing bad cops to bad teachers? How many people have died at the hands of bad cops compared to students dying at the hands of bad teachers?

I’m glad Thiessen is finally seeing the light about police unions protecting bad cops. Too bad it’s a decade too late.

Lisa Kass, Madison

