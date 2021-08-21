Unlike abortion, jab must be choice -- Vince Caruso

I am confused. I have been listening to Democrats and folks on the left as well as folks on the right that you must get your COVID-19 vaccine. Wait a minute here.
Folks who are pro-choice are saying we should get a shot, yet they are the first ones to claim, "It's my body, it's my choice" when it comes to aborting a child. Did I miss something? Why aren’t you allowing the child in your womb to have a voice?
I am sure that if Jesus Christ was here now he would say aborting a child is very wrong. Also, the folks who support Donald Trump need to realign themselves with what is right. Yes, Trump is pro-life, which I believe Christ would appreciate, but I also believe he would say Trump and his supporters need to clean up their act -- a lot.
I don’t believe Christ would look favorably on folks who believe in taking a life and passing legislation to do it. We all fall short of the glory of God. Everyone is accountable. We all need to believe in Jesus Christ.
Vince Caruso, Madison