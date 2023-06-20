The 130-year-old UW Choral Union will no longer be a part of the School of Music outreach to the community. I am so very disappointed.

Over the years, the Choral Union has offered students the challenge of playing and singing major works for chorus and orchestra, graduate students the chance to learn and conduct them, and audiences the joy of seeing family and friends perform them. I cannot fathom how this does not fulfill UW-Madison’s “mission” to the university and the community that supports it.

Perhaps there is a good reason for this decision, yet I’ve not read anything from School of Music leadership about it. The generic statement by John Lucas doesn’t tell me anything. As a proud and loyal alum of the School of Music, I and many others would like to know.

I hope that this decision can be reconsidered.

Kathleen Otterson, Madison