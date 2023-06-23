UW Choral Union benefitted students

I wholeheartedly agree with Wednesday’s letter to the editor “Cutting UW Choral Union is a mistake.“

Why would anyone want to end what is a success story for the Wisconsin Idea? The school of music says that this decision is necessary to promote the interests of students, but its interests and the interests of community members are not mutually exclusive.

Choral Union connects UW student singers with the community. Many community members are active or retired music educators, choral directors and music professionals who can and have opened doors for UW students. Many choral-conducting students are able to practice their craft directing a large choir and orchestra with the Choral Union. Choral Union also provides the opportunity for students who are not music majors to participate in a choir.

Last but not least, community members were donors for the new concert hall, which has a large choir loft, presumably to accommodate Choral Union. If the school of music will not reverse its decision, then I call on those higher up in the university hierarchy to do so.

Paula Gottlieb, Madison, UW professor and longtime Choral Union member