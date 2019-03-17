Resolution of the student loan crisis should include reimbursement by every college and university of at least 50 percent of the tuition and fees paid by each student who attended on a student loan.
This amount would be more than fair given that during the past 25 years the cost of attending has been artificially manipulated skyward many times over. This is fraud. There has to be accountability for gouging students. If not voluntary, then a multibillion-dollar class action suit similar to the one brought against the tobacco industry will be necessary.
Higher education institutions used the loan program to irresponsibly profit at the expense of students and their families. It is time to pay up one way or the other.
Irwin Kass, Madison