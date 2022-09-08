Universities have been scamming us -- Gary L. Kriewald

If nothing else, President Joe Biden's debt-relief gift to undeserving students might unintentionally shine a light on the scam that colleges and universities have been perpetrating on the public for decades.

Take a stroll through the UW-Madison campus -- watch out for all the construction -- and you might be forgiven for wondering if you're on the grounds of a luxury hotel and spa. Yet if you graduated from this prestigious institution or one like it, you might find yourself driving for Uber -- rather than reaping rewards for your years of study -- if you majored in something like Southeast Asian dance theory.

Enter Biden and his bag of goodies.

Want to guess what cost is rising fast on campuses? Administrative positions in higher education. No self-respecting college or university would dream of functioning without an assistant vice provost for diversity, equity and inclusion, nor would they dream of paying him/her/them a salary of less than six figures.

Add to that the faculty positions in gender, Black, Latinx [sic] and disability studies, and you can see why higher education has no option but to impoverish a sizeable percentage of its customer base.

Gary L. Kriewald, Madison