Universal health care is successful -- Jane Licht

Monday's letter to the editor "'Medicare for All' is bad medicine" offered few facts to back up its assertions.

How do we learn about universal health care in other developed countries? We can read and listen to reliable sources and speak to knowledgeable people. I have good friends living in Canada, Norway, New Zealand and Australia. None of their systems is absolutely perfect, but not one of these people would consider giving up universal health care.

The very life of my friend who lives in Canada was saved by that nation's health care system when she required brain surgery. Our first grandson was born in New Zealand, where he received excellent prenatal and postnatal care. My friends in Norway and Australia are confident they receive the best care possible.

Even with the Affordable Care Act (which Trump and the Republicans are trying to dismantle), ours is the most expensive and one of the least effective health care systems for developed nations in the world.

Universal health care can be much less expensive and much more effective.

Jane Licht, McFarland

