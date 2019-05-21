I have to take exception with Steve Chapman's column last Sunday, "Both parties rely on magical thinking."

Steve Chapman: Magical thinking prevails in both political parties CHICAGO — In Washington, there are divisions between liberal precepts and conservative doctrine, Trumpism and never-Trumpism, radicalism and m…

Chapman promotes a false equivalency between the Republican's tax cuts and Democrats' plans for universal health care.

The concept of "Medicare for All" is neither a far-left idea nor magical thinking. Of the 36 nations in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (commonly called the developed nations) only two nations do not offer universal health care -- the United States and Mexico.

Nearly 95% of developed nations have universal health care, and it is considered the norm. No magical thinking here. Conservatives only work to thwart progress on health care in the United States.

Pamela Midbon, Madison