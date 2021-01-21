Unity with Trump backers won't work -- Marshall Onellion

The State Journal in Wednesday's editorial, "Help Biden unify, heal our nation," urged all of us to dial back the rancor and put country above party.

These are noble sentiments. But recently the New York Times interviewed several Trump supporters about the sedition of Jan. 6. The first person interviewed was a 57-year-old woman from Wisconsin who feared President Joe Biden would move the country to become communist and that, under such circumstances, violence was justified.

How do you suggest rapprochement with such people?

Such people are neither educable nor redeemable. We can only, hopefully, outvote them and sic the feds on the violent ones.

This is the group you urge me to sing "Kumbaya" with. No thanks.

Marshall Onellion, Stoughton