On the Fourth of July we celebrated the idea that all men are free and equal, by virtue of just being human.

We celebrates that, regardless of race or caste or wealth, anyone can make a home here, and sleep knowing they will awaken in a land that recognizes their worth as inextricable from their soul. We have never, as a nation, fully achieved our aim, but we have always made an appeal to our better angels, and have routinely brought this nation closer to its founding promise to create a more perfect union.

Whether this nation lasts forever (which if it does not, I believe it will have been the last nation to die), this idea, supplanted in the hearts of millions, born (and unborn), will be the great human legacy left to travel among the cosmos, and that bell will toll for eternity.

Connor Smith, Madison