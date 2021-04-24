 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
United and diverse voices offer hope -- Heather Shatdal
0 comments

United and diverse voices offer hope -- Heather Shatdal

  • 0

On Monday (the day before of the release of the verdict in the Chauvin murder trial), I noticed something remarkable while reading the New York Times' print edition: Their entire editorial page (minus letters to editor) was written by Black men. Not only that, the entire op-ed page was written by women. It gave me hope.

On that same day, the large photo on the front page of the Wisconsin State Journal also filled me with hope: A powerful Althea Bernstein led a large unity march through the UW-Madison campus in front of a great white banner reading, in black, "Together, united / We'll never be divided!" Hurray for Bernstein, and hurray for the sentiment on the banner. This is precisely the national rallying cry that the country needs right now.

In the caption below the photo, the organizers say that the march was to promote healing for marginalized communities and people of color. I encourage the organizers to add white people, too, into those needing healing. Watching actual footage and becoming fully aware that not just George Floyd but lots of Black people continue to be brutalized and even murdered by our police is traumatic for anyone who has a heart -- so that should include all of us.

That’s what unity is all about.

Heather Shatdal, Madison

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his recent Mendota Marsh comic strip. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics