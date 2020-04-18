United, Americans will defeat virus -- Timothy Lauri

In the dark days of our American Revolution, Thomas Paine wrote, “These are the times that try men’s souls.” Our battle against the coronavirus is trying our souls, allowing us to evaluate who we are as a nation and as individuals. Will we turn against one another? Or not? Will we attack one another or fight together against this deadly invisible foe? Will we follow the path of honor and virtue by helping the sick and those in need of reassurance and love?
From all the reports I have read, it is clear we have become more united as a nation than at any time since World War II. Most all of us are choosing to stand on the side of goodness and selfless service to our country. I am so heartened by this.
I know, my fellow Americans, that together we will prevail and defeat this common enemy.
Tim Lauri, Madison
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.