Unite for fair maps in the coming year -- David Faust

As a state it is important now to find unity. Fortunately, for Wisconsin we have a unifying political issue barreling toward us in 2021. That issue is the fair drawing of congressional and state legislative district lines after the census data is available.
Wisconsinites used to have no fear of whether we had honest and good government. No matter who governed, under unified one-party control or divided government, as we have now, we could rest easy knowing our government was honest and clean.
That changed in 2011 after the Republicans, with unified government control, egregiously gerrymandered our state after the census. They were able to do this because Democrats, who had unified control before them, failed to pass a nonpartisan redistricting bill. Both parties are to blame for our current predicament.
Fortunately, we have a chance at correcting our error next year. This is a unifying issue. Everywhere that nonpartisan redistricting is put to the voters in a citizen referendum it overwhelmingly passes. This is true of “red” and “blue” counties and every shade of “purple” in between. In 2021, let all the people of Wisconsin unite for fair maps and good government. Contact your representatives to see if they stand with you.
David Faust, Poynette