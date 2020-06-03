Unions must not protect bad cops -- David Peterson

While this issue of police brutality has persisted since the Rodney King era, nothing has changed.

The few reckless outliers give all cops a bad name. You would think the rank and file officers would realize this. Yet it seems they continue to protect “their own.”

As it now stands, it seems virtually impossible to fire a police officer. Unless, of course, they unnecessarily kill someone -- on video. (And even then it is often a struggle.)

Police unions must give up some of their power that is now used to protect bad cops. Mayors and city councils have to push for this. That could satisfy the black community. That could end the riots.

The police can currently act without fear of any real consequences. Officer Derek Chauvin was a repeat offender with numerous past complaints and “disciplinary actions.” However, if these guys knew their pension was at stake, they would be far more careful.

If there was a shorter path to termination, George Floyd may still be alive today and no destruction would have occurred. Apparently this concept is just too complex for city governments to comprehend. Police unions must cede some of their power, or the riots and destruction will continue.

David Peterson, Madison