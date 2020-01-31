Unions make our nurses better -- Robert F. Chapman

As past manager of a 20-bed psychiatric unit for chronically treatment-resistant patients, I strongly support the request by UW nurses to re-instate their union.

The union supported the extra specialized training required to work on my unit. Union and management together supported the extra required staff. The nurses and their aides played a key role in the success of this program. They were the “program” while the rest of us were on call.

When issues arose, union and management resolved them around the common value of good, safe patient care. Positions were not cut because “short staffing” would violate that shared common value. Nurses were continuously asked for and gave feedback without any fear of repercussions. This is vital for good treatment.

Finally, as a patient, I would feel safer knowing that the nurse who advocates for me is a union member who would speak up if necessary.

Robert F. Chapman, retired clinical psychologist, Middleton

