LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Unfair maps show court is partisan -- Patti Herman

The Wisconsin Supreme Court last week accepted the GOP’s grossly gerrymandered redistricting maps for legislative voting districts.

The GOP maps were rejected previously by the state Supreme Court, and they accepted the governor’s maps. Then it went to the U.S. Supreme Court, which didn’t even consider the GOP maps but sent the governor’s maps back to the state Supreme Court for additional explanation. Instead, the partisan judges on our state Supreme Court decided to accept the GOP maps they previously suggested were unfair.

I am astounded that the state Supreme Court, which is supposed to be a nonpartisan body, took this unprecedented step, which can only be interpreted as being partisan. By choosing the GOP’s gerrymandered maps, the court is sending the message that politicians can choose their voters, rather than having voters choose their elected representatives.

We cannot stop fighting for fair maps for the people of Wisconsin. We must vote the partisans off the Wisconsin Supreme Court when we have the opportunity and clearly convey to our legislators that we will only be voting for legislative candidates who support a fair maps process. Only by doing this will we reclaim our democratic process.

Patti Herman, Lodi

