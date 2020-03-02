Unexpected funds needed for virus -- Irwin Kass

Gov. Tony Evers was right to reject the Republican plan to spend higher-than-expected tax revenue on tax cuts. But his reasons for doing so may need to be revisited given President Donald Trump's lame response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Testing for the coronavirus that causes this illness should have been started as a large-scale nationwide emergency response a month ago. Where was our president? Golfing as usual.
He is sworn to protect our country from all types of harm, foreign and domestic. But this president has no empathy, and it shows in the way he has approached this new crisis.
So Gov. Evers may have to use this unexpected money to test for and treat those affected by this virus. Thanks, President Trump, for making this situation worse. November cannot come soon enough.
Irwin Kass, Madison