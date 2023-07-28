On July 4 four people died including an infant trying to cross that river. Drownings are getting to be a near daily occurrence according to immigration officials since President Joe Biden took office and effectively opened the border to migrants. Under the prior administration, illegal border crossings were at record lows .

The federal government continues to ignore immigration laws and suddenly Gov. Abbott is the bad guy again by trying to make people think twice about crossing that dangerous river. The current administration led by President Biden continues to act like a never ending scene from the movie "Weekend at Bernie’s." However, this movie version is far from being funny and needs all the help it can get.