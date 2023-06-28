It's a little smoky out there, isn't it?

I hope everyone can take care of their bodies and spirits during this time of poor air quality. There's more than enough well-being to go around, but only if we collaborate with intention. How about a little intentional, committed, flexible, collective collaboration?

If we want to live, and live intentionally, let's be real about the fact that Indigenous communities have been making their lives here since before white and European colonization. So how about we work on undoing that past and current harm and disenfranchisement of Indigenous folks?

Bless you now.

Amanda Hoffman, Madison