Understanding, not destruction, is needed -- Madeline Laufenberg

It is so upsetting to see the destruction and violence that is happening around us. We have seen many wonderful protesters marching for a great cause. But now we are seeing destroyers, not protestors, who want to be violent.

A few days ago, I heard one of the protesters being interviewed. The reporter asked why the group would take down the "Forward" statue. The reply was because Blacks aren’t going forward, they are going backward. She also said until more changes are made, "Forward" should not be here.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

People are changing and more are supporting their causes. But changes take time, and it takes dialogue between parties. It takes understanding and not destruction.

Their actions will not help them or their cause to go forward. It will make it go backward — because the cause may be lost in the violent actions. The understanding, empathy and hope for changes among their supporters has changed to concern, anger and confusion.

I am worried about where this will end and how many more business people will lose their businesses, how many more people will be hurt, how many fires will need to be doused, and how many more tears will need to be shed.

It is time to look for common goals that can be attained.