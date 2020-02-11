Understaffing leads to cost overruns -- David Devereaux-Weber
Understaffing leads to cost overruns -- David Devereaux-Weber

State Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, has spent his 20-year legislative career exploiting resentment of the University of Wisconsin System. Sen. Nass’ recent press release criticizes cost overruns for buildings under construction at UW-Madison.

It should be pointed out that management of UW building projects is done by the Wisconsin Division of Facilities Development and Management. Before I retired, I spent 23 years at UW-Madison and found that this division was underfunded, and on multiple occasions I had long discussions with their engineers when we would bump into each other doing our grocery shopping at 10:30 at night.

If more people were planning and managing these projects, they would have more time to coordinate with departments, architects and contractors and could do a better job of managing projects.

David Devereaux-Weber, Madison

