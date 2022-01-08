Undermining vote is another Jan. 6 -- Bob Vetter

A year has passed since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on our nation’s Capitol.
Over that year, Capitol security has been strengthened, hundreds of people who participated in the insurrection have been arrested and tried, and a congressional investigations is underway that hopefully will produce a true accounting of what happened that day.
These measures are necessary to address the violent strategy employed by President Donald Trump loyalists that dark day. But they do little to address an even more dangerous strategy some Republicans have been employing since before the insurrection and continue to employ today.
The more dangerous strategy, employed by Trump’s Republican Party, is the systematic attack on the foundation of our democracy: free and fair elections. Despite numerous bipartisan investigations that have verified without a doubt the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, loyalists continue to endorse Trump’s “big lie.”
Whether it’s truth-challenged GOP leaders such as Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and his ever-changing explanation of Jan. 6, or Wisconsin’s own clown show with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Michael Gableman’s investigation of Wisconsin voting irregularities -- the threat is real.