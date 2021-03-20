Underly will defend our public schools -- Beverly Pestel

The position of superintendent of public instruction is technically nonpartisan. So I have been wondering why Deborah Kerr claims to be a Democrat when she supports the Republican talking points and is garnering financial support from Republican sources and proponents of private school vouchers.
Then it dawned on me: The Republican Legislature cannot figure out how to gerrymander the entire state, and Democrats are winning the majority of statewide elections. If you want to win a statewide election, a “D” after your name is an advantage.
The other candidate in the race, Jill Underly, has been clear in her positions. She advocates for a freeze on charter schools and on vouchers for private schools, saying “I want to make sure that our public funding stays in our public schools.” Private schools aren't held to the same accountability as public schools. Yet they can siphon tax dollars from and weaken our local public schools.
Underly defends the right of local decision-makers and educators to set the priorities for their schools, rather than state legislators. Underly is the candidate who will support and defend our local public schools.
Beverly Pestel, Richland Center