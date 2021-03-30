Underly supports public education -- Terry M. Kramer

It appears that both candidates for the state superintendent of public instruction have ethics issues with regard to using school resources and messaging for personal purposes.

In my engineering career, 38 years of which were in the employment of municipalities, I have seen email come of age. Throughout that time instruction was given to employees that the computers and programs were not to be used for personal purposes and were subject to public record inquiries. The candidates apparently feel they are above this standard.

So, just as I did when another ethically-challenged candidate in the 2016 presidential race set up her own private computer system, I will hold my nose and vote for the candidate I feel is best.