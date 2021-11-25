 Skip to main content

Underfunded IRS aids rich tax cheats -- William H. Tishler
Like most good citizens you, probably pay your fair share of taxes. Yet many corporations and some of the wealthiest Americans pay not one cent. This is a grave injustice.

The IRS tries to combat this, but it lacks adequate personnel to pursue audits and legal fights against well-financed tax evaders. In fact, the IRS now has fewer auditors than at any time since World War II.

For many years, the IRS has been a favorite target of Republicans. Their congressional representatives are alarmed about an empowered IRS. They, along with right-wing advocacy groups and banks, want to hang on to existing tax loopholes.

If you want to help resolve this serious injustice, consider the outcome if you vote Republican.

William H. Tishler, Fitchburg

