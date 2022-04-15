UN peacekeepers must help Ukraine -- John Hofer

It's time to demand the United Nations send peacekeepers to Ukraine. News reports have shown the genocide and killing of children by Russian soldiers.
Where is the demand for the UN to do something? Is it even relevant today? It appears NATO is not an option at this time. If the UN doesn't help, we should look at withdrawing from that organization and increase our cooperation with NATO and also our Pacific allies to stem the same dangers coming from China.
I want to see where all our Wisconsin congressional representative and senators stand on this issue before it becomes worse for the Ukrainians who are bravely defending themselves against the ruthless Russians.
John Hofer, Cross Plains