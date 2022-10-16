 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

UN has lost its moral authority -- Joe Tripalin

  • 0

The United Nations was established with high ideals and hopes it would make the world a better place. It has never come close to achieving those goals.

Repeatedly, the U.N. has failed at critical times to protect vulnerable populations, and another example of that has just played out. The U.N. Human Rights Council has refused to debate China's abuses against their Uyghur population. You know, that the Muslim minority that the Chinese put in concentration, oops, reeducation camps where they are routinely tortured.

Enough countries on the Human Rights Council didn't want to offend China, and they voted down the idea of a debate or discussion of the Uyghur treatment. The U.N. is useless and corrupt and should be shut down. The money used to fund it should be given to helping people who are starving around the world.

People are also reading…

It is a failed organization.

Joe Tripalin, McFarland

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics