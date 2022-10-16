UN has lost its moral authority -- Joe Tripalin

The United Nations was established with high ideals and hopes it would make the world a better place. It has never come close to achieving those goals.

Repeatedly, the U.N. has failed at critical times to protect vulnerable populations, and another example of that has just played out. The U.N. Human Rights Council has refused to debate China's abuses against their Uyghur population. You know, that the Muslim minority that the Chinese put in concentration, oops, reeducation camps where they are routinely tortured.

Enough countries on the Human Rights Council didn't want to offend China, and they voted down the idea of a debate or discussion of the Uyghur treatment. The U.N. is useless and corrupt and should be shut down. The money used to fund it should be given to helping people who are starving around the world.

It is a failed organization.

Joe Tripalin, McFarland