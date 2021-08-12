UN climate report is wake-up call -- Steve Pearson

The new U.N. climate report should make all of us pause to consider who we are and exactly what we are trying to accomplish on this planet.
As we near the point of no-return in the destruction of our environment we remain confronted with the fact that many of our elected officials still deny the reality of climate change. They have created the ultimate gamble, wagering all of our descendants' futures against their desire to protect those industries responsible for destroying the environment. We could have moved to clean energy decades ago with the first warnings from climate scientists but greed, power and dark money won out.
When you consider the very real possibility that everyone's grandchildren will face ruined economies, worldwide conflict due to mass migrations of peoples and environmental calamity, why would anyone take that gamble? Because some officials obviously don't care about your descendants or the future for that matter, caring only about their greed and lust for power.
We have elected the wrong people.
I fully suspect that despite the new U.N. climate report there will continue to be denial and obstruction allowing the crisis to worsen. We must not let that happen.
Steve Pearson, La Crosse