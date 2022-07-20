Umpire has true love of the game -- Bill Dettman

Thank you to reporter Sean Davis for the positive, local and well-written article on Portage native Steve Rohrbeck.
Rohrbeck's contributions as an umpire for baseball and softball are noteworthy and legendary. He flat out loves the game. As we continue to struggle to find newcomers for this challenging job, we might ponder what keeps bringing Rohrbeck back to the diamond each year. I think it’s a passion and love for a game that can bring joy into a young athlete’s life. What can be a better gift to all of us?
It’s Rohrbeck's secret, as old as the game itself, but replayed each time he calls “play ball.”
Bill Dettman, Sauk City, former Sauk Prairie baseball coach