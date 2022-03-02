Ukrainian leader shows real spirit -- Joyce McRoberts

Is this the start of World War III? Adolph Hitler had an intense hatred of Jews and visions of grandeur in trying to rid the whole world of Jews, even if he had to destroy the world. He was a sick man, physically and mentally.

The director of the Russian space agency called President Joe Biden's sanctions “Alzheimer's sanctions.” Not my words, his words. That's how Russia perceives Biden.

That an evil leader such as Vladimir Putin could invade an innocent country such as Ukraine is mind-boggling to freedom-loving people. He's doing it because he wants to reestablish the Russian Empire. Ukraine is Europe's breadbasket. Germany, a member of NATO, gets its gas and oil from Russia. Germany is compromised.

No longer energy independent, America now is compromised also. In a way, we are supporting Russia. How about that?

Ukraine is not a member of NATO, so it's basically on its own. America is both compromised and has lackluster, weak leadership. Putin is taking advantage of all these current factors. Ukraine is on her own.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's reply to America's offer to help him flee his country was priceless: “I need ammunition, not a ride.” What spirit.

