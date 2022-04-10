Ukraine's sunflower will bloom again -- Kalyani Rama

When I heard about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, two paintings of Van Gogh flashed before my eyes. "Wheatfield with Crows" reminded me of Ukraine's flag -- the yellow field and bright blue sky -- laid under siege by Vladimir Putin’s army, illustrated as a murder of crows. Another painting reminded me of the brutality of war -- “Vase with Five Sunflowers,” which burned in the destruction wrought by World War II.

Recently, I saw a picture of a 4-year-old Ukrainian girl fleeing with her cat on an evacuation train. I remembered my 4-year-old self. I became a refugee in the Liberation War of Bangladesh overnight. We were forced to leave the country to escape the Pakistani army. It was one of the largest genocides in world history.

They killed my dad. I didn’t get to celebrate the milestones of a child. Instead, I saw blood, death, tanks, bombs and the imprint of military boots on our front veranda. But while I fled my country, I saw the fragrant flowers of the Bangladeshi Burflower tree.

On a recent night, I dreamt of thousands of sunflowers. I know the crows will fly away, and again Ukraine's national flower, the sunflower, will bloom.

Kalyani Rama, Madison