Ukraine's strength comes from unity -- Heather Jerrie

As I've watched the crisis in Ukraine unfold, I've been amazed and heartened by the way it has brought the people and nations of the world together to demand a stop to Russia's invasion.

Strength isn't just found in tanks and missiles. When we are outraged by a terrible injustice and stand together against it, we have enormous power in our hands.

We see the power of unity: allies standing strong together and using every tool they have to stop Russia. We see the power of compassion, as countries open their borders to welcome the refugees and as organizations mobilize to provide aid. We see, too, the power of protest: as all around the world people rise up in huge demonstrations.

Most of all, we see the inspiring power of ordinary Ukrainian citizens who love their freedom and love their country, taking a stand against overwhelming odds.

Don't despair. When we stand together, we have enormous strength.

Heather Jerrie, Wheeler