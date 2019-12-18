Ukraine theory is gift to Putin -- Dean Siewert

Russian President Vladimir Putin loves his Christmas present. Never in his wildest dreams did he expect it, but he received much more than he thought he might get.
Following the 2016 U.S. elections, Putin and his intelligence community put together a cover story with the goal of obscuring the 2016 Russian activities that messed with our elections and placed the blame on Ukraine. All the intelligence agencies of the United States government investigated and found no truth behind this ruse. Putin would have been disappointed if the story stopped there, but his luck held.
This Russian misinformation campaign was picked up by President Donald Trump, and then by almost the entire Republican contingent in the House and Senate. These politicians then started to repeat the Russian lie over and over and even used it to justify our president's actions regarding Ukraine.
So the result is that our politicians have worked fiercely to confuse the American people, and Putin has received his best Christmas present in years. And he didn't even need to be a good boy.
Dean Siewert, Madison