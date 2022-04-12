Ukraine shows need for F-35s -- Al Rickey

Sometimes political movements collectively bury their heads in the sand. They refuse to acknowledge reality by pretending not to see it.
A case in point is the initiative trying to thwart the deployment of F-35 combat aircraft here in Madison.
Many in Madison ignore the obvious, preferring to adhere to an absolute anti-military posture. Hopefully, watching the horror and violence perpetrated on Ukraine citizens over the last several weeks will compel some reevaluation on the part of F-35 opponents.
Sadly, Ukraine has been begging for defensive weapons, including combat aircraft. But in Madison, pacifists would fail to admit the necessity of F-35s and instead scheme via lawsuits to stop their deployment.
Given the acts of Russian genocide occurring in Eastern Europe, it should be clear that the world is not a safe place. Is it such a stretch to think global existential threats exist today that could even strike here in Mad City?
Yes, F-35s might prove to be very loud and border at times on being intolerable. I live near Truax Field and genuinely hope that problem can be mitigated if it develops.
But just try and imagine living in Kyiv, Odesa and other Ukraine cities: Wouldn't you applaud and welcome the roar of Ukrainian F-35s flying overhead?
Al Rickey, Madison