Ukraine needs our continued support -- Claudia Cooper

A week ago I would not have known the colors of the Ukrainian flag from any other flag. I know the colors now and have them in my window. It was the least I could do for Ukraine and the noble Ukrainian people.

Americans are known for short attention spans, and I include myself in this comment. Please let us not be that way at this time. We need to be informed every day of what is happening in Ukraine by the Russian army. The humanitarian catastrophe is something we cannot just turn the page on in a few days or weeks.

Please not this time -- the Ukrainian people deserve our attention and our admiration for as long as they need it. My heart goes out to the Ukrainians, and I respect them immensely.

Claudia Cooper, Madison