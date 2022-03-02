Ukraine makes us feel pride and shame -- Paul Mickey

Watching the Ukrainian president and his people fight against the Russian invasion one can only feel a sense of admiration and pride in their courage and resolve. Here are a people who appreciate living in a democracy and understand what it takes to defend it.

At the same time, it gives you a sense of shame about some American politicians and their twisted ideals. The Ukrainian president didn’t flee when the invasion started. He’s stayed and went out on the street to stand up for his people.

Men and women of all ages with no military experience have followed him. Do you think men such as former President Donald Trump or Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson would have done the same, or would they be on the first plane out?

In Russia, citizens are risking beatings and imprisonment to protest the invasion and the autocrat they live under. Here, people protest wearing masks to prevent a spreading pandemic, threaten school board members and librarians with violence or death and try to stop people from voting.

We’ve reached a point in history where Americans have to start taking a hard look at those they’re supporting and speak out against those who stand against democracy.

Paul Mickey, Madison