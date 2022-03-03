Ukraine illustrates need for gun rights -- Pete Papageorge

Ukraine has shown us the importance of having the Second Amendment in our country. As Ukraine hands out military rifles to thousands of citizens willing to fight back, we must honor the beauty of our own Second Amendment.

While Democrats and the media all of a sudden fall in love with Ukraine's war of resistance against Russia, they have to admit their stupid gun restrictions in America now come into question.

Democrats and the media cannot allow Ukraine to arm its citizens for the defense of their nation while at the same time calling for deep gun restrictions here. That would be hypocrisy at its core.

We always hear Democrats and media denounce AR-15 gunowners, stating that you cannot fight tanks, aircraft or military units with just an AR-15. They should check out what is going on in Ukraine.

Democrats and the media are praising handing out of small arms to Ukrainian citizens to fight the invaders. This contradicts their obsession with limiting American citizens with full gun rights.

Ukraine provides more of a reason to protect our gun rights in America and to get our hands on these types of rifles.

Pete Papageorge, Oshkosh