Ukraine can't beat Putin without help -- Terrence R. Wall

European leaders and the Biden administration are kidding themselves if they think they can fight a proxy war in Ukraine and let others to it for them. The idea that they can negotiate a settlement with a terrorist, dictator and tyrant is insanity.

Vladimir Putin already took Georgia and Crimea and controls Belarus. If we don’t fight in Ukraine, then we’ll fight in Poland -- if not Poland, then the Baltic nations -- if not the Baltics, then eastern Germany. Putin is following Hitler’s playbook, counting on the allies to respond slowly and let him hijack Ukraine with no cost to him.

Bullies never stop -- until they are given a bloody nose. And tyrants don’t stop until they’re eliminated. Must we wait until Ukraine is completely destroyed before we will stand up to this thug? Why isn’t the U.S. driving the cost of oil down to a low price to also cut off the money supply to Putin?

A U.S.-enforced no-fly zone to control the airspace above Ukraine and boots on the ground are the only real ways Putin will be stopped and World War III will be avoided.

Terrence R. Wall, Madison