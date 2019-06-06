It is stunning that the U.S. military now acknowledges that unidentified flying objects exist.
The U.S. Navy now accepts reports on UFOs from naval aviators for analysis and investigations. This is a huge change from the past of not publicly addressing the phenomena.
The Navy isn't speculating on what the objects are or saying they are extraterrestrial. But some of the objects defy our understanding of aerial flight.
This is now being publicly reported by the military, and a U.S. Senate committee is interested. The New York Times, Washington Post, Politico and even Fox News and run reports.
Yet the general public seems to be a sleep at the wheel. Whether these objects are secret craft from the United States, Russia, China or extraterrestrial, that they exist should be of major concern and interest to everyone.
Harry Harris, Madison