UFO report left much to be desired -- Harry Harris

For those who waited the 180 days for the mandated report on unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAPs), otherwise known as UFOs, a nine-page report was released June 25.
The report was a "preliminary assessment" from the office of the director of National Intelligence and the UAP Task Force. The State Journal ran an article about the report.
The report was very low on detail on encounters and was smothered in bureaucratic language that would put most people to sleep. It covered 144 encounters but offered few answers about what these objects are or who is flying them. The report only dealt with U.S. military encounters from 2004 forward.
Members of Congress and some intelligence staff are said to have been given a "classified briefing," which included videos that looked like something out of science fiction. If that is true, certainly one option is that some of these physical objects could originate from advanced non-human entities (aliens).
Yet no mention of this was in the public unclassified report. Really, no aliens?
Harry Harris, Madison